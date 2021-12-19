Angela Simmons Not Filming for 'RHOA' Despite Speculation

I'm Not Going to Be ATL Housewife ...

Angela Simmons is NOT joining the cast of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" -- despite some signs pointing to her shooting scenes for the reality show ... TMZ has learned.

Our production sources tell us reports of Angela coming onboard 'RHOA' and getting in front of cameras to film are simply not true.

While Angela popped up at Marlo Hampton's party at Le'Archive in Atlanta, which was crawling with 'RHOA' stars, we're told she wasn't there to shoot scenes for the new season.

Growing up Hip Hop star, Angela Simmons is a supposed friend to the show on the upcoming season.She was also present at Marlo’s Le’Archive event last week!🔥🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/fvUMvpVLZO — THE RHOA TEA🍑☕️ (@RHOATEA) November 6, 2021 @RHOATEA

Still, her coincidental appearance led to wild speculation she was joining the cast.

Sources close to Angela tell TMZ ... she moved from New York City to Atlanta, but it's not because of 'RHOA' and she's still working on her other reality shows -- "Growing Up Hip Hop" and "Just Angela."

So, she's out ... but we're told the cast for the upcoming 14th 'RHOA' season will include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo and Sanya Richards-Ross.