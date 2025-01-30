Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Resurface at Airport After Weeks Out of Sight

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are back on the radar -- spotted at Tokyo International Airport after weeks off the grid!

Not sure if they’re back stateside yet ... but Ye and Bianca were in full flex mode, with the Aussie turning heads as always in yet another skintight showstopper.

They were cruising on the moving walkway -- Bianca rocking a skintight white metallic fit, underwear peeking through and all… and shades on, naturally, for that signature A-list mystery appeal.

By Bianca’s standards, the look was practically modest -- it seems like she was keeping it low-key after a whirlwind few weeks last time we saw her.

That was in Dubai, for B’s bday bash. Now, they’re back at it -- keeping us watching, wondering, and, of course, gawking at Bianca’s latest look.

