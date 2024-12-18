Kanye West's Unhinged Deposition in Tech Lawsuit Revealed in A&E Series

Kanye West's antics are on full display in new video showing his deposition from a recent tech lawsuit ... and TMZ has the first look.

The deposition footage shows Ye in a bit of a standoff with the attorney who was trying to ask him questions. Ya gotta see the video ... it's a defiant start, as he signs onto the Zoom call and avoids eye contact.

This scene comes courtesy of a new A&E show, "Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath" ... and the second you see Ye's hat pulled down low while he's looking at his phone, you can tell it's gonna be entertaining.

When attorney Michael Popok calls Kanye out and chides him for looking at his device, Kanye declares his "mental geniusness" requires him to be on a phone to stay focused on what he calls a "bull****" lawsuit.

Kanye then agrees to take his hat off and get off the phone ... but then he whips out a face covering, telling Popok "You don't have the right to see my face!"

Later in the deposition, Kanye takes issue with Popok asking him to explain where he is and what is in the room with him, saying ... "Are you stupid? You are talking to the richest Black person in the history of America."

The deposition was part of a 2020 tech lawsuit against Kanye, who was accused of stealing technology to advance his Yeezy brand and launch his Sunday Service.