Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kanye West And Bianca Censori Upbeat in All-White Ensembles

Kanye West And Bianca Censori All Smiles Wrapped in White!!! Pair More Upbeat Than Last We Saw

Kanye & Bianca Out in Tokyo
Launch Gallery
taking the wheel Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are still living it up in Tokyo ... just recently being snapped while visiting a mall there.

The high-profile couple mugged for the cameras, both in all-white ... Bianca in a skin-tight ensemble ... as they took in the city's nightlife.

113024_kanye_west-kal
out and about
BACKGRID

They seemed to be in a much happier mood than the last time we saw them ... which was last week at Ukiyo restaurant in Tokyo ... where they looked pretty glum-faced.

111324_tv_clips_censori_kal
SHOP TIL YOU DROP
TMZ.com

Kanye and Bianca have been doing a lot of traveling lately ... she was in Los Angeles earlier this month -- going shopping and hitting up Disneyland -- before flying back to Tokyo, where they've been spending more time together.

related articles