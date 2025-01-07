Bianca Censori Showered With Birthday Flowers by Kanye West in Dubai

Bianca Censori's bday celebrations are still in full bloom -- literally! She was spotted in Dubai, cradling a huge bouquet of flowers that made it clear Kanye West spared no expense for her big 3-0.

Ye gifting Bianca some flowers in the presence of her parents❤️ https://t.co/0MyqJFTpkV pic.twitter.com/km4ZbW7Vrk — Ye Bianca (@YeandBianca) January 7, 2025 @YeandBianca

Peep the clip -- walking with Ye at a hot spot Tuesday, the Yeezy muse wore a huge smile as she juggled a massive bouquet so grand it could double as a cover-up if her outfit got too risqué for UAE locals.

Bianca didn’t just get flowers and love from Ye -- she was also gifted a massive cake that could’ve stolen the spotlight all on its own, complete with sparklers lighting up the whole scene.

Looks like Ye's love for extravagant floral gestures hasn't wilted! He’s no stranger to over-the-top arrangements -- remember when he sent Kim Kardashian a whole truckload of red roses for Valentine’s Day back in 2022?

Seems like no signs of jet lag here -- Bianca and Ye hit the ground running in Dubai after celebrating her actual bday over the weekend in the Maldives, where things got downright steamy, with Ye practically faceplanting into her cleavage.