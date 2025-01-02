Kanye West Takes Bianca Censori Selfie Hot Shots To Kick Off 2025

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are starting off 2025 with a BANG!

Just check out these photos of the ultra-famous couple -- known for making splashy appearances everywhere they go around the planet.

Bianca, in particular, knows full well how to make tongues wag with her sexy outfits that typically cover very little of her amazing body while she's out in public.

Kanye is indeed one lucky guy as he proudly reveals in these new snaps showing him taking selfies with bodacious Bianca. Both are decked out in all black, but Bianca stands out, of course, in her skintight bodysuit and tights.

And that's only for starters ... you can also feast your eyes on some of Bianca's classic hot shots in our 2 other galleries.