Kanye West, Bianca Censori, Rihanna and More Ring in 2025

Hollywood's brightest stars made sure to bid adieu to 2024 on New Year's Eve ... some by partying hard -- while others kept their loved ones close.

Check it out ... Kanye West and Bianca Censori looked happier than ever closing out the year, smiling wide in a mirror pic featuring Mr. and Mrs. West. For the festive occasion, the rapper donned an all-white outfit, which was the perfect opposite of his wife New Year's Eve look -- an all-black bodysuit and sheer dark tights.

Selena Gomez and new fiancé Benny Blanco also appeared to be on cloud nine as 2024 came to a close. The former Disney Channel star dropped a number of photos of herself and Benny cuddling up close on Instagram ... with the music producer placing a smooch on her hand in one sweet shot.

Jennifer Lopez brought her year to an end with an epic dance routine, recreating her famous "Waiting For Tonight" music video by shaking her rump in a vibrant green dress.

Of course, they weren't the only celebs to celebrate the start of the new year ... Rihanna, Rebel Wilson, Hoda Kotb, Victoria Beckham, among others all gave fans glimpses into their respective celebrations.