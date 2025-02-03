Bianca Censori Won't Be Punished for Grammys Nudity

Bianca Censori basically showed up nude to the Grammys, and there won't be any consequences ... because no one at the event raised an issue with Kanye West's wife.

Sources connected to event organizers tell TMZ ... AEG officials and the Recording Academy had security on site when Kanye and Bianca showed up and turned heads, but no one made any formal complaints about Bianca's busty display.

LAPD tells TMZ … The Grammys are a private event and no one from the award show has contacted police with any complaints about how Bianca was dressed.

Kanye was an invited guest and we're told he made it clear to organizers beforehand he wanted to walk the red carpet ... but our sources say organizers were definitely caught off guard by Bianca's see through dress because they had no idea what she was going to be wearing.

Bianca's nude look is getting tons of attention online and in the media ... for many, it's the lasting image from the event ... but we're told her actual appearance at the Grammys was over in an instant.

Too fast, it seems, for anyone to clutch their pearls and make a formal complaint.

