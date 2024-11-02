Bill Maher Says Harris Campaign Missing Message, 'Things Aren't So Bad'

Play video content HBO

Well, with just a few days to go, Bill Maher has an interesting proposal for a Harris course correct ... just tell voters things are actually good ... without any qualifiers.

The "Real Time" host started the end of his show by comparing last-minute undecideds to last-minute XMAS shoppers, all of whom know the big day is coming but refuse to commit until the big day.

Bill makes it very clear ... in his book, Harris isn't a perfect choice for him by any stretch, but it's all about the alternative, which B.M. finds appalling.

That said, Maher says the Harris campaign is plagued by a virus called "progressophobia" ... which he says is the left refusing to embrace the metrics of success for fear of traumatizing those who aren't quite feeling it.

Bill ticks off all the things that are good about the American economy -- obviously one of the biggest issues -- but then groans about Dems being afraid to go full throttle touting it.