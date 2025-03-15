Bill Maher Says 'Whores' are Having a Moment in Sex Worker Films

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher's head is spinning over the number of movies made about prostitutes, but he thinks a recent title change has created a lot of damage.

The 'Real Time' host seemed amused that Hollywood is now using the term "sex worker" instead of prostitute. Don't get him wrong -- he thinks "Anora" was a great flick, but it's part of a movement to whitewash the soul-crushing reality for lots of women in that biz.

Bill says using the term "sex worker" is really just virtue signaling, and as he puts it ... it's too benign a term. It makes it sound like an office job, and it's not.

Now he's not saying it should be illegal ... in fact, back in the day when he hosted "Politically Incorrect," he advocated legalizing prostitution.

But his overarching point is that it's often not a real choice made by prostitutes ... it's an act of desperation.

