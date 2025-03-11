Bill Burr Slams Elon Musk, but Mocks Liberals as Way Too Sensitive

Play video content NPR Fresh Air

Comedian Bill Burr is doubling down on his billionaire beef -- and it’s not just Elon Musk he's throwing shade at, 'cause he’s also roasting liberals for being way too sensitive about him.

On NPR’s "Fresh Air" podcast, Bill went off about a "select few group of nerds" battling it out to be the richest person on Earth, "eating raw almonds and doing their stupid workouts," and politicizing everything -- and when asked to clarify whom, he didn’t hold back, exclaiming, "That idiot Elon Musk!"

Play video content 1/20/25

Bill said Elon "evidently is a Nazi," adding of his recent controversial inauguration salute, "I refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil. And he does it at a presidential inauguration!"

He went further, ripping into liberals for how they’ve handled Musk, saying, "They just go, ‘Oh my God, can you believe this? I’m getting out of the country!’ I’m just like, you’re gonna leave the country? Because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform? Why doesn't he leave?"

Bill was on the podcast to plug his new Hulu special, "Drop Dead Years" ... but naturally, things took a sharp turn because he's all about diving into what really grinds his gears.

Play video content Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast