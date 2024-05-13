Bill Maher & Bill Burr Rail Against Louis C.K. Still Being Canceled

Play video content Club Random with Bill Maher

Bill Maher and Bill Burr are calling for Louis C.K.'s cancelation to be over and done with ... arguing the comedian has been exiled from Hollywood long enough.

The two comics addressed cancel culture during Maher's latest "Club Random" podcast -- where they advocated on Louis' behalf ... saying his #MeToo punishment was too extreme for what he ended up getting "canceled" over, which included claims of sexual misconduct.

Maher added ... "Isn't it time everyone just went, 'Ok, it wasn't a cool thing to do, but it's been long enough. Welcome back to the world.'"

As BM explained it ... others who got caught up in #MeToo are guilty of far worse sins and received a lighter punishment, noting what Louis was accused of wasn't the end of the world.

Remember, Louis was accused of sexual harassment by several female comics -- with the Emmy winner admitting to masturbating in front of his colleagues on a number of occasions. He apologized in 2017 ... acknowledging he had "wielded that power irresponsibly."

In the aftermath of the scandal, Louis lost out on several opportunities -- including "The Secret Life of Pets" sequel and an anticipated Netflix special. Plus, his movie "I Love You, Daddy" got scrapped entirely right as that whole scandal was unfolding at the time.

Burr addressed Louis' financial fallout on "Club Random," adding ... "They took 50 million dollars from him. I think they punished him." He didn't seem to think cancel culture was still active, however ... saying he hardly even thinks about it these days.

Even though he's sorta persona non grata -- Louis has been more active in recent years ... winning a Grammy for Best Comedy Album in 2022 for his special, "Sincerely Louis CK." He was nominated again in 2023 for his work in "Sorry," losing to Dave Chappelle's "The Closer."