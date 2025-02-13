Bill Burr Says Billionaires Should Be Put Down Like Rabid Dogs

Play video content Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast

Bill Burr doesn't want to eat the rich ... but he does want to kill them.

The comedian went off on billionaires in a recent podcast episode, comparing them to rabid dogs who need to be put down.

Bill made the comments on his "Monday Morning Podcast" ... blaming billionaires for dividing the country, hoarding all the wealth and creating a situation where working people can't afford rent and need two jobs just to stay afloat.

BB says way too many people are stressing out about bills, and he says anyone who works a regular job should be able to afford their basic necessities.

He says the widening wealth gap in America is bad for the country because parents have to work so much they never get to see their kids ... and the ramifications are dire.

For Bill, all these problems can be traced back to greedy billionaires who want to divide and conquer.