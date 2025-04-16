World's First Sperm Race Will Highlight Decline in Male Fertility
The world’s first-ever sperm race is officially on -- swimmers are going head-to-head in the name of science … and to spotlight the serious dip in male fertility.
A crew of young moguls and millionaire backers from the startup Sperm Racing have pulled in over $1 million to bring their wild vision to life -- and it’s all going down April 25 at the Hollywood Palladium … with thousands set to watch those lil troopers compete live.
Sperm Racing boss Eric Zhu, a teen tech mogul, hyped up the event in his racing "manifesto," saying ... "Two competitors. Two samples. One microscopic finish line."
The micro-mini marathon will have two 0.05mm-long sperm racing 20 centimeters along a tiny track designed to imitate the female reproductive system -- think chemical signals, fluid dynamics, and a synchronized start.
The sperm that finishes first will be crowned the winner, but here's the real question -- how fast will that actually be? Based on a sperm's natural speed, this race could wrap up in a flash ... or it could be a slow crawl to the finish!
It’s getting the full Kentucky Derby treatment -- HD cams catching every splash, live streams, commentary, leaderboards, replays … the works. And fans are even placing bets on their favorite swimmer.
Sure, it might get a few laughs -- but it’s putting the topic of male fertility on the table. The goal? Track it, talk about it, and improve it. And it matters -- between 1973 and 2018, human sperm counts plunged across the globe by more than 50%, from 101 million to just 49 million per milliliter.