World's First Sperm Race Will Highlight Decline in Male Fertility

The world’s first-ever sperm race is officially on -- swimmers are going head-to-head in the name of science … and to spotlight the serious dip in male fertility.

A crew of young moguls and millionaire backers from the startup Sperm Racing have pulled in over $1 million to bring their wild vision to life -- and it’s all going down April 25 at the Hollywood Palladium … with thousands set to watch those lil troopers compete live.

Sperm Racing boss Eric Zhu, a teen tech mogul, hyped up the event in his racing "manifesto," saying ... "Two competitors. Two samples. One microscopic finish line."

The micro-mini marathon will have two 0.05mm-long sperm racing 20 centimeters along a tiny track designed to imitate the female reproductive system -- think chemical signals, fluid dynamics, and a synchronized start.

The sperm that finishes first will be crowned the winner, but here's the real question -- how fast will that actually be? Based on a sperm's natural speed, this race could wrap up in a flash ... or it could be a slow crawl to the finish!

It’s getting the full Kentucky Derby treatment -- HD cams catching every splash, live streams, commentary, leaderboards, replays … the works. And fans are even placing bets on their favorite swimmer.