New York City Hit With Major Flooding, Videos Show Dangerous Streets

New York City's looking more like Atlantis after an intense amount of rainfall and some wild videos show New Yorkers struggling to keep their cars, buses and heads above the water line.

NYC's getting slammed Friday with the worst of the storm -- we're talking up to 2 inches of rainfall each hour -- which means flash flood warnings for Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens and city buses taking on water like the freakin' Titanic.

Passengers are posting videos of the water ripping right through the bus aisles and under seats as the bus drivers just try to make it through city streets. The highways aren't any better.

Despite city officials issuing a travel advisory, cars are still on the road ... but several have been stranded in floodwaters, while others are bailing water out of their rides with cups!

The city's subways are perilous too, and the ones that are running are doing so on an "extremely limited" service.

With a total of 5 to 6 inches expected before the storm passes ... the greater NYC area is gonna be drenched for days. Not the greatest TGIF for the Big Apple.