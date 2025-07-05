Boat Goes Up in Flames on 4th of July

Boat Goes Up In Flames During Lake Celebration

A 4th of July celebration was cut short after a boat went up in flames on Georgia's Lake Lanier Friday evening ... and the shocking scene is on video.

BREAKING: Someone’s boat caught on fire on Lake Lanier a few mins ago. 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/SHlyryocpC — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) July 5, 2025 @GAFollowers

Check out the frightening clip ... onlookers watch the 5-foot blaze take over the vessel as sirens are heard in the background.

Luckily, no fatalities were reported ... but 5 were transported to local hospitals -- at least one of which was airlifted, per Atlanta News First. Those injured reportedly suffered second and third-degree burns.

Two others were reportedly treated for minor injuries at the scene.

It's not clear what caused the cruiser to catch fire ... but the fierce blaze was put out by a Gainesville Fire Marine Rescue boat. An investigation is underway.