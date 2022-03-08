Disney World's Hollywood Studios Floods As Guests Try to Get Around

3/8/2022 7:09 AM PT
Disney World's Hollywood Studios Floods As Guests Try to Get Around
There is not a new 'Little Mermaid' ride at Disney World, but guests might feel like it as major flash flooding left parts of the theme park underwater.

Disney's Hollywood Studios -- one of the 4 Disney parks in Orlando -- was inundated Monday night, but the unprepared tourists seemed to take in stride ... albeit, very wet strides.

As "When You Wish Upon a Star" blared some people were pushing strollers through knee-deep (for little kids) water.

FLASH FLOOD
You can imagine ... the younger park-goers were eating this up, having an absolute blast playing, skipping or just flopping down in the flooding. Not ideal for parents, but hey -- ya came all that way, might as well soak up the Disney magic.

The National Weather Service says an estimated 4 to 5 inches of rain ended up falling in the area. Gotta love Florida, baby!!!

One Disney World cast member says he hasn't seen anything like it in 17 years. As they say,  when it rains, it pours ... especially on Mickey and co.

