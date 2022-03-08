Disney World's Hollywood Studios Floods As Guests Try to Get Around
Disney World Tourists Go Under the Sea ... Caught in Flash Flood!!!
3/8/2022 7:09 AM PT
There is not a new 'Little Mermaid' ride at Disney World, but guests might feel like it as major flash flooding left parts of the theme park underwater.
Disney's Hollywood Studios -- one of the 4 Disney parks in Orlando -- was inundated Monday night, but the unprepared tourists seemed to take in stride ... albeit, very wet strides.
As "When You Wish Upon a Star" blared some people were pushing strollers through knee-deep (for little kids) water.
You can imagine ... the younger park-goers were eating this up, having an absolute blast playing, skipping or just flopping down in the flooding. Not ideal for parents, but hey -- ya came all that way, might as well soak up the Disney magic.
The National Weather Service says an estimated 4 to 5 inches of rain ended up falling in the area. Gotta love Florida, baby!!!
And more footage from a very wet @WaltDisneyWorld @DisneyParks Hollywood Studios after a very intense band of t-storms moved through. #florida pic.twitter.com/I5pdZT0bWt— Sara Thornton (@SaraThornton1) March 8, 2022 @SaraThornton1
One Disney World cast member says he hasn't seen anything like it in 17 years. As they say, when it rains, it pours ... especially on Mickey and co.