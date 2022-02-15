L.A. Rams Parents Hilariously Hungover At Disneyland After Super Bowl

Play video content @kbstafford89 / Instagram

The happiest place on Earth was the most hungover place on Earth on Monday ... 'cause the Los Angeles Rams' visit to Disneyland looked absolutely miserable for everyone who drank the night away after the Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, posted video of how it REALLY looks to hit up Disneyland fresh off celebrating a championship ... showing all the young kids having a blast -- and the parents riding the struggle bus (in this case, the Merry-Go-Round).

FYI -- the Staffords have 4 kids under 5 years old. Can you imagine rounding up the bunch with a splitting headache?!?

Of course, it's tradition for newly-crowned champs to hit up Disney ... but as we reported, the Rams were partying it up with Gunna until around 4 AM after the game.

Somehow, Matthew, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald were able to throw on a smile for the festivities ... with the trio getting the parade treatment.

The trio joined Mickey Mouse for the event ... hangin' on a Rams float waving at hundreds of fans while traveling through the confetti-filled theme park.

Donald even got to meet his fellow Donald -- Donald Duck -- and Cooper posed for some pics with some superheroes.

The fun doesn't end here -- the Rams get to celebrate again with another parade in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.