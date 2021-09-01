Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on PDA at Disneyland Paris

Kourtney Kardashian is not letting Scott Disick rain on her PDA parade with Travis Barker ... because the couple took their traveling PDA show to the French Mouse House.

The lovebirds are in France after making out in pretty much every nook and cranny of Italy, and this time they're cuddling and kissing at Disneyland Paris.

Kourt and Trav traded a gondola ride in Venice for a boat ride on "It's a Small World" ... but there was one constant ... lots of smooching.

Kourtney got the full Disney experience too ... wearing some Minnie Mouse ears.

The Disneyland trip comes on the heels of a romantic trek through Italy, which seems to have gotten to Kourt's ex.

As we reported ... Scott shaded Kourtney over her Italian PDA in a DM exchange with her other ex, Younes Bendjima, but YB wasn't having it, and neither was Kourt.

She seemed to fire back at Scott on social media, with all signs pointing to her saying he treated her badly when they were together.