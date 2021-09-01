Kourtney Kardashian Appears to Say Scott Disick Treated Her Badly

If Kourtney Kardashian is not dragging Scott Disick over the coals, she's sure making it seem that way, because everything about her post early Wednesday morning points to her ex.

Kourtney posted this image ... 2 people locked in a kiss, with the caption ... "Relax ... This is going to hurt FOREVER" -- followed by, "HOW TO GET OVER SOMEONE who treated you BADLY."

It's more than a coincidence ... the kiss mimics Kourtney/Travis's passionate kiss on a boat in Italy -- a kiss that triggered Scott.

As we reported, Scott saw the pic and sent a DM to Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, shading Kourtney for the PDA display. Younes wasn't having it, and apparently nor was Kourtney.

It's puzzling ... when Kourtney and Scott split it seemed amicable, and they appear to be co-parenting without big problems. There was a time when Scott was off the rails and Kourtney was concerned about him being around their 3 kids, but that seemed to be in the rearview.

As for Kourtney and Travis, they've left Italy for Paris, where they spent Tuesday at Disneyland.