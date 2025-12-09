Joanna Jędrzejczyk Speaks Out After Heated Confrontation With Jamahal Hill

Play video content Instagram/@joannajedrzejczyk

Joanna Jędrzejczyk is speaking out after getting into a heated confrontation with Jamahal Hill in Las Vegas last weekend ... saying that while she is "embarrassed to be in this situation," she will always "stand up for myself" because she doesn't "deserve to be threatened."

The UFC strawweight legend took to her Instagram page to address video that went viral this week, which reportedly happened at UFC event, where Hill was caught on camera telling Joanna he would knock her "the f*** out" if she touched his girl.

At UFC 323 a heated altercation broke out between Jamahal Hill & Joanna Jedrzejczyk



Hill "Do not touch my girl or Ima knock you the fuck out"

Joanna "Yeah, you will?"

Hill "Period!"



Context: Joanna had allegedly been aggressive to Hill's partner and was restrained by security pic.twitter.com/QCUxstRai9 — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) December 8, 2025 @THATBOYMMAGURU

"I am mindful that I am a strong, capable woman who has the benefit of a lifetime of self defense training," Jędrzejczyk said. "I have a platform, and resources, that most women don't have."

"So I empathize with the women who are disrespected and threatened, and lack the power and means to stand up for themselves. And to stand up for the truth."

The 38-year-old said she expects better from MMA athletes, especially former champions. Of course, Hill was the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion from January 2023 to July 2023 -- ultimately relinquishing his title due to injury.

Joanna wrapped up her statement by thanking the UFC security and staff for their work ... and that she considers "this matter closed."

Interestingly, UFC President Dana White was one of the nearly 30,000 people who dropped a like on the vid, seemingly showing their support for the former champ.