Jamahal Hill Threatens To Knock Out Joanna Jędrzejczyk In Heated Altercation

Things got heated between Jamahal Hill and Joanna Jędrzejczyk at an event in Vegas this weekend ... the former light heavyweight champ threatened to knock out the former women's strawweight title holder, and the altercation was captured on video.

"Do not touch my girl or I'm gonna knock you the f*** out," 34-year-old Hill was heard yelling at 38-year-old Jędrzejczyk.

Joanna responded, "Yes, you will?" ... to which Jamahal clapped back, "period."

Outside of the tense exchange, details surrounding the incident aren't clear ... but from what we know, things never turned physical, and cooler heads ultimately prevailed.

Reaction to the dust-up has been mixed.

Some applauded Hill for apparently standing up for his girlfriend against one of the most dangerous female fighters in the world, while others have knocked him for threatening a woman, no less one who's significantly smaller than him.

Of course, Hill, who was champ in 2023, fights at 205 lbs. ... in the light heavyweight division.

Jędrzejczyk, a 2024 UFC Hall of Fame inductee, was strawweight champ for years (between early-2015 and late-2017), where she competed at 115 lbs.

Neither Joanna nor Jamahal has yet commented on the incident.