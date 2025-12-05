Dillon Danis Claims He Can't Make Deposition in Agdal Case Due To Concussion From UFC Brawl

Dillon Danis claims he's still feeling it after his brawl at UFC 322 ... to the point where he won't be able to attend his deposition in his Nina Agdal case next week.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, the MMA fighter says he is currently in California "seeking medical treatment" for a head injury he sustained at MSG after throwing hands with several members of Islam Makhachev's team on Nov. 15.

As a result, the fighter's lawyer says Danis won't be around to get grilled by Agdal's lawyers next Tuesday in New Jersey.

The brawl prompted New York City Mayor Eric Adams to call for an investigation, saying the actions were unacceptable.

"The NYPD is already conducting a full investigation, and everyone responsible will be held accountable."

Mark Berman, Danis' attorney, said that he intends to provide dates in January that work for his client's rescheduled deposition "no later than Friday, December 12, 2025."

"If, for whatever reason -- including lack of responsiveness from defendant -- I am unable to provide Plaintiff's counsel with January dates for a deposition, I would expect the court to order a January deposition on any date requested by Plaintiff's counsel."

It's another delay in a saga that dates back to 2023, when Agdal served him the lawsuit following his incessant trolling.

The concussion has also forced Danis out of a scheduled bout against Anthony Taylor at Misfits Mania next month ... with the company saying, "Dillon pushed for every possible path to remain on the card, but the doctors were not willing to clear him to compete this month."