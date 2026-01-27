Rose Namajunas Undergoes Eye Surgery After UFC 324 Loss, Gets Tube Inserted

Play video content Instagram / @rosenamajunas

UFC 324 was costly for Rose Namajunas ... not only did the former champ come up short on the scorecards against Natalia Silva, but she also suffered a severe eye injury that's forcing her under the knife.

"Thug Rose" shared the bad news with fans on Instagram on Tuesday, showing off her shiner after her unanimous decision loss to the now No. 1 fighter in the women's flyweight division.

Namajunas says the injury stems from eye-pokes "a few times in the fight." As a result, she says her tear duct tore, and she will now require a silicone tube be inserted into her eye for three months.

To make matters worse, she told Uncrowned that she won't be able to blow her nose during that 90-day period.

Despite the severity of the injury, Rose says she's just happy the ailment isn't something that can't be repaired.

"Pray for me guys," she asked. "Just glad we can get it fixed."