Sean O'Malley Says Paramount Didn't Force Apology Over Song Yadong Covid Jab

Sean O'Malley says no one -- not Paramount, nor the UFC -- forced him to apologize for wearing a mask for face-offs with UFC 324 opponent Song Yadong, telling TMZ Sports it was entirely his decision!

Babcock caught up with O'Malley ahead of the UFC's big debut on Paramount+ Saturday night ... where we asked the former champion about the fallout from the faceoff with the Chinese-born fighter, after Suga rocked a medical mask, prompting an apology.

"Most people kind of saw it a certain way," O'Malley said. "There was a few people that got offended, wasn't my intention. I just apologize if I did hurt anyone's feelings, I do feel bad, that was not the goal."

Soon after he expressed regret, many speculated Sean was forced by Paramount (and/or the UFC) to walk the gesture back ... after all, the streaming giant is spending over $1 billion a year to show the fights.

But, that ain't the case, Sean says.

"No," O'Malley said. "UFC has never ever told me what I can and can't say. Nothing's changed since they've been with Paramount."

Song clearly isn't sweating the incident, and both fighters seem content to settle any differences they have in the Octagon Saturday night in their co-main event fight (after Kayla Harrison was forced to pull out of the Amanda Nunes fight with a serious neck injury).

O'Malley expects Yadong to be locked in, and ready to go.