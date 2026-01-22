Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dana White, Harvey Levin Square Off in $10,000 Blackjack Game

Dana White vs. Harvey Levin $10,000 or Bust!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
dana-white-intv-kal-01-22-2026
BETTIN' IT ALL FOR CHARITY
TMZ.com

It was a high-stakes day at TMZ, when Harvey challenged UFC honcho Dana White to a high-stakes game of Blackjack.

Dana was here to promote Saturday's UFC 324 -- the first fight on Paramount+ -- featuring Gaethje vs. Pimblett.

dana-white-4-5-split-01-22-2026
TMZ.com

Dana agreed to play the game that has made him a legend at Vegas casinos ... and it turned into a nail-biting contest of the expert vs. the novice. Harvey's decisions made it clear ... he didn't know what the hell he was doing.

dana-white-6-01-22-2026
TMZ.com

Dana was playing for the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, and Harvey was playing for the L.A. LGBT Center.

BTW ... Dana was such a baller, he pulled $10K in cash out of his pocket!

Watch the full match on YouTube!

Related articles