UFC's Cameron Smotherman Passes Out At Weigh-In, Terrifying Video

Play video content UFC

Terrifying moment at the UFC 324 weigh-in on Friday ... when fighter Cameron Smotherman collapsed on stage after stepping off the scale.

The concerning situation played out minutes ago in Las Vegas ... when all the fighters on the first-ever Paramount+ card showed up to make weight for Saturday's fights.

28-year-old Smotherman made weight for his fight against Ricky Turcios at 135.5 pounds ... but as he walked toward the exit, he fell face-first to the ground.

Medical staffers on hand rushed to help him ... and he was carried away.

Cameron Smotherman’s coach and UFC staff carried him off the stage pic.twitter.com/OzqL4uIpBz — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 23, 2026 @mmamania

UFC commentators Laura Sanko and Daniel Cormier reacted in real time ... expressing their shock as the cameras cut from the stage and to their set.

There haven't been any updates on his status ... but we're sure the organization will provide one as soon as it's available.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Smotherman vs. Turcios bout is now off as a result.

Fighters are known to go through insane weight cuts in order to compete in their respective divisions ... though it hasn't been confirmed that's what sparked Smotherman's medical scare.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The fighting community has sent a ton of support for the Texas native ... with everyone hoping for a speedy recovery.