Jon Anik Gives His Pick For UFC's White House Main, Co-Main Event

In just a few months, the UFC will bring the show to the most famous house in the world -- the White House -- and while the card is still a mystery ... the promotion's longtime commentator, Jon Anik, is telling us who he wants to see scrap at 1600 Penn.!

"I think you probably got to do the Heavyweight Championship," Anik told TMZ Sports this week in NYC. "We got to see Tom Aspinall versus Ciryl Gane again."

Of course, the men met at UFC 321 in October ... but the fight was stopped and ruled a no-contest after an inadvertent eye poke.

In the co-main event, Jon threw out another rematch ... which would pit Merab Dvalishvili against the man who just took his belt in December, Petr Yan.

Anik also acknowledged that fans badly want to see Jon Jones dance with Alex Pereira.

"I am hopeful that we get four or five undisputed titles on the White House lawn June 14th, and hopefully God hears those words. We'll see."

Before the band travels to D.C., the UFC has another big event ... their first on Paramount+ on January 24.

UFC 324 took a hit this week when Kayla Harrison was forced to pull out of her highly anticipated fight with Amanda Nunes (fear not, Sean O'Malley and Song Yadong have been slotted into the co-main).

While Harrison and Nunes won't punch and kick each other next weekend, Anik says he's hopeful it'll still happen down the line.

"That is as big a fight as we can put together in the men's or women's game were Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes. Hopefully, in six or eight months, they can put it back together."