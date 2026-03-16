Nate Diaz, Mike Perry Returning To Cage, Fighting On Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano Card

The Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card just added some serious star power ... 'cause Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions just announced that Nate Diaz is returning to the cage for a fight against Mike Perry!

MVP shared the news Monday morning, revealing Perry and Diaz will face off in a five-round fight on May 16, joining a lineup that also features former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Group chats everywhere are about to explode over this one…



🔥 OFFICIAL 🔥@NateDiaz209 🆚 @PlatinumPerry

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Saturday, May 16th

LIVE only on Netflix

Intuit Dome - Los Angeles, CA#DiazPerry #RouseyCarano #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/eOZEdjgWJ9 @MostVpromotions

"Glad to be back in action. It’s time,” Diaz said in a press release. “Don’t forget where this all came from. I got plans on doing a lot more in the next 10 years, no matter where it is. Time to set the bar again, so get ready for a new takeover again and again until the end of time.”

As for Nate's opp ... Perry says, despite an MMA layoff, he's been grinding and is ready for the scrap.

"A fight for the ages, I’m looking to shut him down. May 16th LFG," Platinum wrote on X.

Perry -- a former UFC star -- last fought for the promotion in 2021 ... losing a unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez. Mike then transitioned to Bare Knuckle boxing, where he's thrived, accumulating a 6-0 record against big names like Eddie Alvarez, Jeremy Stephens, and Luke Rockhold.

Been grinding, a fight for the ages, I’m looking to shut him down. May 16th LFG https://t.co/yl5apYwSln @PlatinumPerry

Mike's also no stranger to MVP promotions ... he fought Jake Paul in a boxing match in 2024, losing to El Gallo by TKO.

Diaz's last MMA fight was in June 2021, a unanimous-decision loss to Leon Edwards. Like Perry, Nate also fought Paul in an August 2023 boxing match.