Francis Ngannou Says He Wants To Kick Jake Paul's Ass During Press Conference Exchange

Francis Ngannou has changed his mind about Jake Paul -- after initially turning down a fight with El Gallo, the MMA great says he's now fully ready to kick his ass.

Paul called out Ngannou at a press conference on Tuesday for the Predator's upcoming fight against Philipe Lins as part of the Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano Netflix event ... and things quickly shifted from the May 16 bout.

Paul previously tried to box Ngannou last November, but it never happened. Instead, Paul ended up getting in the ring with Anthony Joshua.

"You were the option before Anthony Joshua, and you ran like a duck, and I bet you didn't think I would last longer than you did with Anthony either," Paul said minutes ago.

"So just know you can get worked in boxing, and I would love to see it one day."

Ngannou -- who last boxed in March 2024 -- fired back ... saying he didn't take the "small boy" seriously at the time, but the disrespect has him ready to put him in his place.

"That's why I wanna kick your ass now," Ngannou said.

"I really didn't wanna fight you, but now I wanna beat you. There's a difference."

Paul accepted the challenge -- but the real question is whether it will actually happen this time.