Rapper Maxo Kream Arrested After Police Stop In Texas

Houston rapper Maxo Kream was seemingly living out his high-octane lyrics ... after cops claim he led them on a high-speed escapade that ended with his arrest!!!

Jeff McShan, a rep for Harris County CSCD, tells TMZ Hip Hop ... Maxo was originally pulled over due to an expired license plate -- which expired in May.

The rapper is said to have originally pulled over, but when the officer stepped out of the vehicle, he took off.

There was no chase, however ... the officer followed Maxo briefly, and the rapper decided to pull over again.

He was also charged with unlawful carrying of guns by a registered gang member -- cops found 2 guns in his car.

According to charging docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Maxo was slapped with the misdemeanor charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer ... he's due back in court on July 7.