Anthony Joshua's Promoter Says Boxing Star Working Towards In-Ring Return After Car Crash

Nearly two months after Anthony Joshua was injured in a crash that took the lives of his trainer and longtime friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin "Latif" Ayodele ... his promoter says Joshua will return to camp in the coming weeks, and could fight later this summer.

Eddie Hearn addressed the boxer's future in Nottingham, England, on Thursday. While the crash has delayed a potential August megafight against Tyson Fury, the promoter has no doubts Joshua will be making a comeback.

"I believe, late summer, but physically, he's not yet in a position to return to camp," Hearn said.

The Matchroom Boxing boss says the idea was to get something on the schedule for July, but that will only be a possibility once he returns to camp.

"I think every fight is dangerous, coming off what he's come off," he said. "We're open to the Fury fight but probably more likely [near the] end of the year, maybe early 2027."

No word on who that potential opponent could be.

Just last month ... the 36-year-old spoke on camera for the first time since the accident in Nigeria, saying he's not sure he's ever felt a loss like that.

"My left and my right. I didn't even realize that I'm the big guy, but I was walking with giants man that kept me protected, kept me shielded."

"I'm gonna do what's right by them. I'm gonna do what's right by their family."