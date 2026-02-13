Mike Tyson Says Fight W/ Floyd Mayweather Is Still On

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather still doesn't have a date, but don't get it twisted ... Iron Mike says the fight is still goin' down!

"Yeah, it's happening," Tyson told Babcock on Friday, reiterating ... "S***, yeah, it's happening!"

Of course, TMZ Sports broke the news in September 2024, that the two historic boxers would be meeting in the squared circle ... after years of not exactly having a warm and fuzzy relationship.

Mike says he wasn't going to pass up the chance to put hands on Floyd.

"You think I'd give that up?! I was minding my business! He challenged me!"

As for the shape Tyson -- who will turn 60 in June -- is in, he says he's not only slimmed down, but feels incredible physically.

His Mayweather scrap aside, Mike's cooking up something big for the next generation of boxers ... the Mike Tyson Invitational, a three-day amateur boxing showcase that'll serve to feature up-and-coming pugilists.

The invite-only event is going down from March 12-14 at the Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas ... and Mike is pumped for the opportunity to help guide the future of the sport.

It won't be all work, though. Work hard, play hard, Mike says.