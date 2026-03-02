Floyd Mayweather Training Every Day For Mike Tyson Fight In Spring

Floyd Mayweather's 2026 is shaping up to be hella busy, but if you thought his date with Manny Pacquiao and a Greek kickboxer meant his scrap with Mike Tyson was off, we've got news for you ... the fight's on, and the undefeated boxer is already deep in preparation!

Sources tell TMZ Sports that the 49-year-old boxing legend has been training daily for the upcoming bout ... from sparring to roadwork and everything in between.

A date for the highly anticipated scrap hasn't yet been set, but we're told it'll likely be in May ... with an outside chance it goes down in April.

Barring a totally unforeseen hiccup, the CSI Fight Sports event will be held in Congo.

In fact, we're told Floyd has already started filming a countdown series that'll be released in the lead-up to the bout called, "Living With The Legend."

It's all good news for boxing fans who were pumped when the event was announced, but began to lose hope Mayweather and Tyson would ever step foot into the ring as opps after Floyd signed on to fight Pacquiao and kickboxer Mike Zambidis this year.

To recap, Mayweather's busting his ass in the gym ... but don't think the scrap will be a walk in the park.

Tyson's training, too.

In fact, Iron Mike recently told Babcock he'd never let an opportunity to share the ring with Floyd pass, before showing off his new lean, mean bod.

Play video content TMZSports.com