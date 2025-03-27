Greg Abbott Shares Antonio Brown's X-Men Meme After 'Governor Hot Wheels' Dig

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is smiling through the "Governor Hot Wheels" controversy ... sharing a meme from Antonio Brown that depicts him as Professor X.

Abbott hopped on Elon Musk's app Thursday and reposted a meme from the former NFL player, which compares Abbott to the X-Men character ... who both use wheelchairs.

The Governor says ... "Gotta add this to my resume. Need the outfit. They see me rollin'."

AB caption his original post ... "Cracker of the Day #CTESPN Professor X aka @GregAbbott_TX Legend!!"

Abbott and Brown are playing off Rep. Jasmine Crockett's remarks about the Governor earlier this week, when she called him "Governor Hot Wheels."