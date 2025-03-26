Ex-NFL RB LeShon Johnson Charged In FBI Dog Fighting Bust, 190 Pit Bulls Seized

Former NFL RB LeShon Johnson is facing years behind bars for allegedly running a massive dog fighting operation ... marking the biggest bust of its kind in U.S. history.

The Department of Justice announced a 21-count indictment against Johnson -- who played six seasons in the NFL -- accusing the 54-year-old of possessing 190 "pit bull-type dogs" for "use in an animal fighting venture."

The DOJ says the animals, from Johnson's "Mal Kant Kennels" in Oklahoma, were seized in October 2024 -- in what the Feds say was the largest dog fighting bust in history.

Johnson, in part, is accused of strategically breeding "champion" pits -- animals that won several fights against other dogs, to produce offspring that could also fight.

The case even caught the attention of the nation's top law enforcement official, Attorney General Pam Bondi, who heads the Dept. of Justice.

“Animal abuse is cruel, depraved, and deserves severe punishment,” Bondi said. “The Department of Justice will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and will remain committed to protecting innocent animals from those who would do them harm.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation honcho Kash Patel also weighed in on Johnson's indictments.

“The FBI will not tolerate criminals that harm innocent animals for their twisted form of entertainment,” Patel said.

“The FBI views animal cruelty investigations as a precursor to larger, organized crime efforts, similar to trafficking and homicides. This is yet another push in the FBI's crackdown of violent offenders harming our most innocent.”

Johnson made his initial court appearance last week. He's facing up to five years in prison for each count he's charged with committing ... meaning he could potentially do decades in prison, if convicted. He's also facing a six-figure fine.

This isn't LeShon's first run-in with the law over dog fighting. Back in 2004, he pled guilty to state animal fighting charges for his role in running "Krazyside Kennels." He received a deferred sentence.

Johnson's football career started at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, and then with the Northern Illinois Huskies ... where he became the fifth all-time rush leader at the school. He was a 1993 Heisman Trophy candidate.

LJ was selected in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft and played for the Packers, Cardinals, and Giants. Johnson recorded 955 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns as a pro.