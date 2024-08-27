Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Disturbing Video Appears To Show Man Abusing Dog, Brandishing Knife

Disturbing Video Man Appears To Abuse Dog, Brandish Knife

0827 downtown Miami appearing to physically abuse a dog 1
Only in DADE

This is sick ... disturbing video out of Florida appears to show a man physically abusing a dog and wielding a sharp object ... and now police are involved.

In the footage, posted to social media by Only in Dade, you see a man and a large dog on the balcony of a Miami high-rise ... and the guy appears to grab the pooch by the neck and head, shoving the poor pup's face toward the floor.

The dog here is clearly scared, and tries to get away from the man ... but he grabs the dog again, this time with what looks to be a knife in hand, and appears to strike the dog in the ribs multiple times.

0827 downtown Miami appearing to physically abuse a dog 2
Only in DADE

The Miami Police Department says officers responded to the building Tuesday with Miami Dade Animal Services and cited the man in the video.

0827 downtown Miami appearing to physically abuse a dog 8
Only in DADE

Cops say they are launching an investigation ... and MDPD Animal Services is also probing the incident.

Fortunately, police say the dog does not appear injured -- at least not physically.

0827 downtown Miami appearing to physically abuse a dog 3
Only in DADE

Still, cops say the pup was taken to a veterinarian for further evaluation.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later