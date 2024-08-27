Disturbing Video Appears To Show Man Abusing Dog, Brandishing Knife

This is sick ... disturbing video out of Florida appears to show a man physically abusing a dog and wielding a sharp object ... and now police are involved.

In the footage, posted to social media by Only in Dade, you see a man and a large dog on the balcony of a Miami high-rise ... and the guy appears to grab the pooch by the neck and head, shoving the poor pup's face toward the floor.

Disturbing footage has been sent in of a person on a balcony in downtown Miami appearing to physically abuse a dog and even appeared to be brandishing a knife. The situation is under investigation, we’ll update you once more information is available. | #ONLYinDADE #News pic.twitter.com/7rYkTetuDq — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) August 27, 2024 @ONLYinDADE

The dog here is clearly scared, and tries to get away from the man ... but he grabs the dog again, this time with what looks to be a knife in hand, and appears to strike the dog in the ribs multiple times.

The Miami Police Department says officers responded to the building Tuesday with Miami Dade Animal Services and cited the man in the video.

Cops say they are launching an investigation ... and MDPD Animal Services is also probing the incident.

Fortunately, police say the dog does not appear injured -- at least not physically.