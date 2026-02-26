'The Wire' Star Bobby Brown Dispatch Audio From Fatal Barn Fire

Play video content Broadcastify.com

Here's the dispatch audio from the fatal barn fire that killed "The Wire" actor Bobby J. Brown ... and you hear dispatchers saying he's trapped in the building after trying to start an old Cadillac.

TMZ obtained the dispatch audio, which also reveals Bobby's wife called for help. It sounds like a huge inferno, the barn is 50-feet-by-100 and -- by the end of the call -- it's all up in flames.

We broke the story ... Bobby died Tuesday from smoke inhalation. The deadly fire started after Bobby entered the barn to jump-start a car. His wife suffered severe burns trying to save him.

Bobby played Officer Bobby Brown on the hit HBO series "The Wire" ... and his other credits include "Law & Order: SVU" and "We Own This City."