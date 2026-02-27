'The Wire' Actor Bobby J. Brown's Barn Engulfed in Flames, Fatal Fire on Video

Play video content

TMZ has obtained intense footage of the barn fire that killed "The Wire" actor Bobby J. Brown this week ... and it shows the large structure covered in thick smoke.

Check out the clip ... firefighters are working hard to put out the blaze that erupted on the 50-by-100-foot barn in Chaptico, Maryland. You can still see flames ripping through the structure under the cloud of smoke ... and the roof is completely gone. A photo from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal further highlights the damage from the ground.

We also obtained frightening dispatch audio that confirmed the barn was fully ablaze with a male trapped inside, after he tried to start an old Cadillac. Once the fire was under control, firefighters located Bobby inside ... but it was too late.

Play video content Broadcastify.com

Bobby -- who played Officer Bobby Brown on the hit HBO series "The Wire" -- died Tuesday of smoke inhalation, his daughter told us. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed his cause of death was ruled diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation ... and the manner was an accident.

In addition to "The Wire," Brown is also recognized for his roles in "Law & Order: SVU" and "We Own This City."

He was 62.