'The Wire' Star Bobby J. Brown Dead at 62 After Barn Fire

Bobby J. Brown -- who played Officer Bobby Brown on the hit HBO series "The Wire" -- has died after being caught in a barn fire, TMZ has learned.

Brown's daughter tells TMZ her father died Wednesday of smoke inhalation, so they believe he did not suffer from the severe burns he incurred from the terrible blaze.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to TMZ ... Brown's cause of death was ruled diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation. We're told the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

The tragic fire started after Brown entered the barn to jump-start a vehicle. A little while later, Brown called a family member for a fire extinguisher, but by the time the family got to the barn to put the fire out, the barn was already engulfed in flames.

Brown's daughter tells us he was a devout Jehovah's Witness and a funeral service is being planned.

In addition to "The Wire," Brown also had prominent roles in "Law & Order: SVU" and "We Own This City."

His agent, Albert Bramante, tells TMZ ... "I am upset and saddened. He was such a good actor and person. He was totally dedicated to the craft of acting and was a joy to work with."

Boddy was 62.