Boxer Ruben Castillo Dead at 68, Four-Time World Title Contender

Boxing star Ruben Castillo -- who fought in four world championship bouts -- passed away after a battle with cancer.

He was 68.

Castillo -- famously known as the Conquistador -- died on Wednesday in Beaumont, California, and was surrounded by his loved ones. After the sad news, tributes flooded social media honoring the featherweight fighter, including a video message from WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

"I'm so deeply saddened by the passing away of Ruben Castillo," Sulaiman said, "What a wonderful man."

Play video content

"[He fought] so many greats in the ring, yet he was such an unbelievable friend. Nice, kind, always happy, always funny."

Castillo's pro boxing career began in 1975, and he made an immediate statement with a fourth-round knockout against Frank Castro in his debut.

The 5'8" fighter stepped into the ring for several high-profile bouts, including world title matchups against Hall of Famers Julio César Chávez, Salvador Sanchez, Alexis Arguello, and Juan Laporte.

During his career, Castillo retired several times before ultimately hanging up his gloves for good in 1997 with a 67-10 (37 KOs) record.

Castillo later worked in broadcasting, alongside the legendary Chick Hearn, and called fights for ASPN.

He also acted in the 1988 film, "Fists of Steel."