Arturo Gatti Jr., Son Of Boxing Legend, Dead At 17 Years Old

Arturo Gatti Jr. was found dead in his apartment this week at just 17 years old ... in a scene eerily similar to the death of his father, boxing great Arturo Gatti.

Chuck Zito, Gatti's former bodyguard (and actor and stuntman), broke the shocking news on social media Wednesday morning ... announcing the teen's tragic death.

"It's with a heavy heart that I have to say,.... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR. who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday. The same way they found his Father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago," Zito wrote.

It's not clear if foul play is suspected.

Of course, more than 16 years later, there is still mystery surrounding Gatti's death ... as many people -- from fans to family and medical experts -- believe he didn't take his own life as the official story suggests, but instead was murdered.

Gatti Jr., born in Montreal in 2008, was following in his famous dad's footsteps as a pugilist before his death.

Gatti was beloved in the sport of boxing ... known as a true warrior with a massive heart in the ring.

R.I.P.