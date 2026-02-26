Former One Direction Opener Camryn Magness Died From Internal Bleeding

Heartbreaking new details have emerged in the death investigation of former One Direction tour opener Camryn Magness ... TMZ has learned she died from internal bleeding after she was in a scooter accident with her fiancé.

We told you all about the 26-year-old singer's tragic death ... she died the evening of Dec. 5, 2025 in in Miami Beach, Florida after she was involved in an electric scooter crash.

A police report obtained by TMZ reveals Camryn was riding the stand-up scooter with her husband-to-be, Christian Name, when a man randomly ran off the sidewalk and into the scooter's path ... causing a collision. Camryn was rushed to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, but police say she succumbed to internal bleeding.

Police add the man who ran in front of the scooter had non-life-threatening injuries to his head, while Christian was not injured. Neither he nor Camryn were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Authorities say they observed the location where the man entered the scooter's path and noted active construction work required pedestrians "to use the adjacent bike lane, rather than the sidewalk, to pass through the area."

Camryn served as a tour opener for One Direction for the boy band's "Up All Night" tour and "Take Me Home Tour." She also opened for Fifth Harmony in their "7/27 Tour" in 2016.