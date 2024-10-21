Liam Payne's Solo & One Direction Spotify Streams Skyrocket Since Death

Liam Payne's fans are pouring their grief into his music, with streaming numbers for both his solo tracks and One Direction songs surging on Spotify.

Before his tragic death last week, Liam had 4.7 million monthly listeners on the streaming app, but that number has nearly doubled to 8 million now. Plus, his 2019 debut single "Strip That Down" featuring Quavo has racked up over 800,000 additional streams since then.

The numbers are also booming for One Direction -- they had 42.4 million monthly listeners before, and now they're nearing 50 million.

What's more, their top 3 songs -- "Night Changes," "Story of My Life," and "What Makes You Beautiful" -- have all gained an extra 13 to 17 million streams.

Biggest streaming day even though half of us are too broken to go near any of their songs💔💔 https://t.co/YAuvxqRmvl — eri (@skygodzeuss) October 19, 2024 @skygodzeuss

In fact, the day after Liam's death, 1D hit their biggest streaming day ever, racking up 57.5 million streams -- nearly 5 times more than the day before!

The numbers are staggering, especially considering that half of Liam's fanbase has said on X that they're too heartbroken to listen to his music just yet.