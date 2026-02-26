Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Martin Short’s Daughter Katherine Went MIA for 24 Hours, ‘Note’ Found at Scene

Katherine Short MIA for 24 Hours before death ... 'Note' Found at Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
katherine-short-main-getty-1
Getty

Martin Short’s daughter Katherine was found behind a locked door and with a “note” nearby, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Katherine’s friend was the one who called police after she hadn’t "been heard from in 24 hours.”

Remembering Katherine Short
Launch Gallery
Remembering Katherine Short Launch Gallery
Getty

As we previously reported ... Katherine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday at her Los Angeles home. Sources tell us a “note” was found nearby ... along with a gun.

We're told homicide detectives also responded and ruled out foul play, sources said.

katherine-short-audio-2
SENDING HELP
Broadcastify.com

Sources also confirmed to us that Katherine was found behind a locked bedroom door after officers had to make entry -- which aligns with the 911 audio we previously obtained.