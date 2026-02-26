Katherine Short Changed Her Name to Katherine Hartley to Avoid Harassment

Katherine Short thought she'd feel safer as a social worker by putting distance between herself and her famous father ... filing a petition to change her name more than a decade ago.

The eldest daughter of Martin Short and Nancy Dolman filed to change her name back in 2012 from "Katherine Elizabeth Short" to "Katherine Elizabeth Hartley" ... a judge granted the change in early 2013.

She explains her reasoning in the document ... writing, "My father is a public figure. I am a psychiatric social worker. I am concerned about potential harassment from future patients resulting from my association with my father.”

The name change is another perfect example of Katherine eschewing the limelight to help people ... which falls in line with the portrait friends have painted of her.

Remember ... a close friend told us all about Katherine's "beautiful soul" -- and how she always "took on the baggage of the world." The friend also told us they knew Katherine by the last name "Hartley" ... never flaunting her famous ties.

Katherine rarely attended public events with Martin ... appearing at just a few gatherings -- including the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party -- over the years.

We broke the story ... Katherine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday. The Short family released a statement at the time which read, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

A source told TMZ Katherine has dealt with mental health issues all her life.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and her body was then ready to be released.

Katherine was 42.

RIP