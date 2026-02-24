Martin Short Comedy Show Postponed Following Daughter's Death

Martin Short's comedy show with Steve Martin -- "The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short" -- has been postponed following the sudden death of his daughter, Katherine.

Short was set to take the stage with his "Only Murders in the Building" co-star this weekend in Milwaukee and Minneapolis for their comedy tour ... however, according to the websites for the venues, the shows were postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances."

We spoke to staff members for the theaters who told us it's unclear whether the shows will take place ... but it seems after the day went on, a decision was made behind the scenes to pull the scheduled performances from happening.

Both sites acknowledge that tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date when determined.

We broke the story, Short's 42-year-old daughter Katherine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement sources told us LAPD and the fire department responded to her Hollywood Hills home Monday, shortly after 6:40 PM PT, where she was found deceased.

A representative for the family gave us a statement, saying ... "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Katherine -- the daughter of Short and Nancy Dolman, Martin's wife of 30 years, who passed away in 2010 of ovarian cancer -- worked as a social worker in Los Angeles after receiving her bachelor's degree from NYU and her master's in social work from USC several years later.

While her father is obviously very famous, Katherine mostly stayed out of the public eye ... attending a few events with her father throughout the years. She was the eldest of Short's three children.