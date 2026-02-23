WNBA Champ Kara Braxton Dead At 43

The WNBA world is mourning the sudden loss of former star center Kara Braxton, a two-time champion and one of the league’s fiercest paint presences, who died at the age of 43.

The league confirmed the heartbreaking news Sunday, sending condolences to her family, friends and former teammates. Details surrounding her death have not yet been publicly released.

Braxton was a force during her decade-long pro career -- best known for her championship runs with the Detroit Shock, where she helped bring home titles in 2006 and 2008. She later suited up for Tulsa, Phoenix and New York … earning an All-Star nod along the way.

At 6-foot-6, Braxton wasn’t just tall -- she was tough. She carved out a reputation as a physical, high-energy big who never backed down and did the dirty work inside.

Off the court, she was a proud mom and wife, leaving behind her husband and two sons. One of her boys, Jelani Thurman, went on to make a name for himself in college football and is now at North Carolina after three years at Ohio State.

Tributes from across the basketball community are already pouring in … with former teammates and fans remembering her competitive fire and larger-than-life personality.