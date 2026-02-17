Longtime Nuggets Coach Doug Moe Dead at 87

Doug Moe -- fast-break-loving mastermind who turned the Denver Nuggets into the NBA’s most entertaining track meet of the 1980s -- has died at 87.

One of his former players, Bill Hanzlik, posted to X that Moe passed peacefully with his wife Jane at his side.

From 1980 to 1990, Moe stacked up 432 wins in Denver, led the team to nine straight playoff appearances and snagged NBA Coach of the Year in 1988. His franchise record for wins hangs in the rafters of Ball Arena -- and it stood until 2024 when Michael Malone passed it.

Moe’s teams were must-see ... with games often in the 120s and 130s before that was trendy. Denver led the NBA in scoring six times under Moe.

Their deepest run came in 1985 when they stormed to the Western Conference Finals before running into the buzzsaw Los Angeles "Showtime" Lakers.

Moe finished his head coaching career with a 628-529 overall record -- he also had stints in San Antonio and Philadelphia -- and later returned to Denver as an assistant from 2003 to 2008 alongside George Karl.

“Doug Moe was my big brother. I am sad today. I will miss him,” Karl posted on X Tuesday morning. “Love you forever Doug.”

The Mile High City has lost a basketball legend.