Rihanna's Alleged House Shooter Could Lose Ability to Practice Speech-Language Pathology

The woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Rihanna's home is in danger of losing her license to practice speech-language pathology.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors in California say Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is licensed to practice speech-language pathology in the state ... and a member of the board that oversees licensing in her field wants her barred from practicing if she's released from law enforcement custody.

The board member says Ortiz got her license way back in April 2016 and it's not set to expire until June 2027.

Ortiz is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday morning ... and if she's released on bail or her own recognizance, the board wants any condition of her release to prevent her from working with the public as a speech-language pathologist.

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